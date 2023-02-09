Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Global USA EU China Weltweit

WFHG

Last Login: 02/09/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+1.8%
since 02/04/2022
+1.7%
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-13.7%
Max loss
0.66
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
370 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Das Wikifolio investiert hauptsächlich in Standard- und Nebenwerte aus den USA und Deutschland. Bei interessanten Gelegenheiten werden auch Aktien aus Europa ,China oder anderen Ländern dazu gekauft. Die Auswahl erfolgt mittels Chartechnik und einem selbst festgelegtem System. Der Anlagehorizont ist kurz- bis mittelfristig.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00GLOB22

Date created

02/04/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.9

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Solides Wachstum

Markus Buchner

+10.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Technology Outperformance

Sebastian Götz

+19.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Minus Sinus Value Select

Christoph Neemann

+17.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Wasser - Rohstoff der Zukunft

Stefan Krick

+7.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

It´s the brand stupid!

Philipp Haas

+11.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend & Fundamental

Kai Knobloch

+11.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

investresearch stockpicker

Philipp Haas

+12.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfollowing Deutschland

Christoph Klar

+11.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Roboter & Künstliche Intelligenz

Vladimir Geist

+12.3%
Ø-Perf. per year