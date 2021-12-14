High Conviction Dividends
Last Login: 2021-12-14
Performance
-
-0.2 %since 2021-12-14
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.52×Risk factor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 2021-12-14 at 11:30 amUS0028241000Price EUR 119.900 9.6 %
-
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Trading Idea
This portfolio aims to select the companies (US and Europeans) with the highest attitude to distribute dividends. To invest in the High Conviction Dividends would mean to look for an alternative to the classic bond portfolio with regular coupons, in a period in which the fixed asset enviroment suffers for poor perfromances. show more
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WF00GM1957
|
Date created
|2021-12-14
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 2021-12-14