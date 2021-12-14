See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

High Conviction Dividends

gmask

Performance

  • -0.2 %
    since 2021-12-14
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.52×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Trading Idea

This portfolio aims to select the companies (US and Europeans) with the highest attitude to distribute dividends. To invest in the High Conviction Dividends would mean to look for an alternative to the classic bond portfolio with regular coupons, in a period in which the fixed asset enviroment suffers for poor perfromances. show more

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF00GM1957
Date created
2021-12-14
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

gmask
Mitglied seit 2021-12-14
Zum Traderprofil

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios