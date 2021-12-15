See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Investing in the future

gmask

Performance

  • 0.0 %
    since 2021-12-15
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.60×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Investing in the future is a duty even before to be a great opportunity. The phylosophy of this Wikifolio is to look for the best companies operating in the main megatrends: Robotic, Automation, Cyber Security, Digitalisation, Ageing Population, Healthcare, Biotecnology, Clean Energy, Water, Timber, Forestry and all the innovating tecnology acting to support the wealth of the World and his inhabitants in the 21.st century. The investible universe is very wide, this wikifolio through selected ETF and funds, plus single names invests in more than 150 companies. This portfolio should have a medium term target (between 3 and 5 yeras). show more

Master data

Symbol
WF00GM1964
Date created
2021-12-15
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

gmask
Registered since 2021-12-14
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios