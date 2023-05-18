NurTeslic
+0.7%
since 03/21/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-3.3%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
57 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
es wird nur in tesla investiert, je nachdem ca. 2% wöchentlich. es ist ein test des tesla, lieber aktien statt auto was soll ich hier noch schreiben es ist sowiso nur ein interner test für mich ok und ende
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF00GORAN1
Date created
03/21/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.5