Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

NurTeslic

Bubic

Last Login: 05/18/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.7%
since 03/21/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-3.3%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
57 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

es wird nur in tesla investiert, je nachdem ca. 2% wöchentlich. es ist ein test des tesla, lieber aktien statt auto was soll ich hier noch schreiben es ist sowiso nur ein interner test für mich ok und ende

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00GORAN1

Date created

03/21/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.5

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Counter Trading - Aktien long

Markus Kalteis

+15.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

GroDiVal TrendInvest

Stefan Uhl

+22.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Techwerte Invest

Alexander Görzen

+47.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordstern

Jörn Remus

+23.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Investmentideen

Thomas Schreyer

+22.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

25 Jahre Börsenerfahrung

Reinhard Seiser

+9.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Szew Grundinvestment

Simon Weishar

+26.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Substanz plus Soliditaet

Hardy Josef Hermann

+8.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Growth Investing Europa + USA

Thomas Zeltner

+11.4%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG