EAP_SS23_Guetli_Opportunity

Our trading strategy is based on the momentum strategy, which emphasizes investing in stocks that have shown a strong positive trend in the past. To implement this strategy effectively, we have focused on three sectors of the American stock market: energy, technology, and biotech, all of which we have analyzed and determined to be promising in our portfolio. We will begin by selecting 21 individual stocks from these sectors that have exhibited the strongest momentum over the past 11 months. We will then divide these stocks into four groups based on their momentum values, with the top group receiving four points and the lowest group receiving one point. Next, we will evaluate key financial figures of the 21 selected stocks and award points based on their rankings within their respective industries. The top 21 companies with the best key figures will receive the highest number of points. By adding up the points, we will make informed investment decisions on which stocks to include in our portfolio. While we will regularly re-evaluate the key figures of the stocks, the initial screening of the stocks based on their momentum will be conducted only once a month.