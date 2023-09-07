Skip to content
India Equity

Harshit Patel

 | hash

Last Login: 09/07/2023

+1.0%
since 8/30/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.7%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
8 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

The Indian economy is the fastest growing large economy, and the momentum is not slowing down. This Wikifolio will invest in Indian equities. Risk involved includes the risk of a downturn in the Indian economy and exchange rate risk.

Master data

Symbol

WF00INDIEN

Date created

08/30/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.3

Investment Universe

