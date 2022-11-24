Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

InnovationFocused

Trader01815

Last Login: 11/24/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+9.7%
since 06/10/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-22.5%
Max loss
1.21
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
167 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Konzentration auf innovative Unternehmen mit einem hochwertigen Management. Zudem spielen Qualitätsmerkmale sowie die Bewertung eine wichtige Rolle bei der Investmententscheidung. Die Aktienanzahl beschränkt sich auf eine geringe Anzahl (max. 10).

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00INNOFO

Date created

06/10/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

118.3

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

FuTureUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+28.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend Select Prime

Frank Keip

+15.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Investments 1

Ingo Reeps

+13.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Intelligent Matrix Trend

Christian Jagd

+21.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Videospiele

Mahan Tahvildari

+12.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Relative Stärke Dow-Nasdaq-Werte

Michael Kranich

+11.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Responsible Investing

Wolfgang Schwarz

+14.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aktien-Werte und Trading

Björn Bröcher

+15.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Global Champions

Christian Thiel

+12.4%
Ø-Perf. per year