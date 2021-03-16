almoslih
Last Login: 2021-03-16
Performance
-
+2.4 %since 2021-03-04
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-1.5 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.55×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-03-11 at 06:03 pmNO0010892359Price EUR 4.280 4.2 %
-
Sell 2021-03-11 at 05:48 pmUS0231351067Price EUR 2,608.000 25.5 %
Trading Idea
Trying to end a confused unclear money mindset. I have limited knowldge about investing and is so eager to change that to actively participating in investment activities that would help achieve financial independence. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF00JANBIA
|
Date created
|2021-03-04
|Index level
|
High watermark
|102.1
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-03-04