Finanzinho

Performance

  • +1.0 %
    since 2022-03-19
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • 0.0 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Langfristiger Vermögensaufbau
Mindest
Motivation
ETF‘s
Kryptowährung
Aktien

Wir legen viel Wert auf langfristige Investments.

Anlagezeit mindestens 5 Jahre

Viel Spaß beim verfolgen und gute Geschäfte für euch alle show more
Master data

Symbol
WF00L04317
Date created
2022-03-19
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Finanzinho
Registered since 2022-03-19
