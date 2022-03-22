Finanzinho
Last Login: 2022-03-22
Performance
-
+1.0 %since 2022-03-19
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
0.0 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2022-03-22 at 08:35 amGB00BP6MXD84Price EUR 24.310 2.9%
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Langfristiger Vermögensaufbau
Mindest
Motivation
ETF‘s
Kryptowährung
Aktien
Wir legen viel Wert auf langfristige Investments.
Anlagezeit mindestens 5 Jahre
Viel Spaß beim verfolgen und gute Geschäfte für euch alle show more
Mindest
Motivation
ETF‘s
Kryptowährung
Aktien
Wir legen viel Wert auf langfristige Investments.
Anlagezeit mindestens 5 Jahre
Viel Spaß beim verfolgen und gute Geschäfte für euch alle show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF00L04317
|
Date created
|2022-03-19
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2022-03-19