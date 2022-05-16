Lewin Buying Stocks
-1.1%
since 05/13/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-3.6%
Max loss
0.62
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
Lewin buying stocks: Goal is long-term Investment in stocks or sector index funds Concentrated portfolio with a max of 15 positions Goal is longterm outperformance vs MSCI World and SP500 All industries and countries Current focus is on tech stocks Enjoy.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF00LEWIN1
Date created
05/13/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
101.6