Elysium Total Return

HenriShepherd

Last Login: 09/21/2022

-1.4%
since 09/13/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.4%
Max loss
1.06
Risk factor

Portfolio

Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

20%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
8 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
wikifolio labels

Trading Idea

Elysium Total Return invests in equity, fixed income and commodities. Target is to achieve a positive total return across the cycle. The strategie entails high conviction bets in single instruments as well as broad macro themes.

Master data

Symbol

WF00LYSMTR

Date created

09/13/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

