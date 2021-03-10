Disruptive Megatrends
Last Login: 2021-03-10
Performance
-
+3.4 %since 2021-03-07
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.7 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.90×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsComment 2021-03-10 at 01:13 pm
-
Buy 2021-03-10 at 11:51 amUS45337C1027Price EUR 66.780 1.3 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
This etf serves as a high return-oriented addition to a stable blue chip and value stock portfolio.
Disruptive Megatrends should focus on the key technologies that shape our future. These technologies are put in proportion with socio economic megatrends.
- Artificial Intelligence
- Cyber Securtiy
- Mobility
- Healthcare / sociodemographic changes
- Digitalisation
- Robotic
- Biotech / Genetik
- Shared Economy
For the disruptive megatrends the plan is, to select stocks predominantly with big margins, deep moats, promising business models and playing a role at least one of the societys megatrends. Also the aim is to select stocks with a market cap below 100 billion USD, focusing on exponantial growth.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF00MCK197
|
Date created
|2021-03-07
|Index level
|
High watermark
|103.6
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-03-07