Trading Idea

This etf serves as a high return-oriented addition to a stable blue chip and value stock portfolio.



Disruptive Megatrends should focus on the key technologies that shape our future. These technologies are put in proportion with socio economic megatrends.

- Artificial Intelligence

- Cyber Securtiy

- Mobility

- Healthcare / sociodemographic changes

- Digitalisation

- Robotic

- Biotech / Genetik

- Shared Economy

For the disruptive megatrends the plan is, to select stocks predominantly with big margins, deep moats, promising business models and playing a role at least one of the societys megatrends. Also the aim is to select stocks with a market cap below 100 billion USD, focusing on exponantial growth.



