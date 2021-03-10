See all wikifolios
Disruptive Megatrends

nomarci

Performance

  • +3.4 %
    since 2021-03-07
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.7 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.90×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

This etf serves as a high return-oriented addition to a stable blue chip and value stock portfolio.

Disruptive Megatrends should focus on the key technologies that shape our future. These technologies are put in proportion with socio economic megatrends.
- Artificial Intelligence
- Cyber Securtiy
- Mobility
- Healthcare / sociodemographic changes
- Digitalisation
- Robotic
- Biotech / Genetik
- Shared Economy
For the disruptive megatrends the plan is, to select stocks predominantly with big margins, deep moats, promising business models and playing a role at least one of the societys megatrends. Also the aim is to select stocks with a market cap below 100 billion USD, focusing on exponantial growth.

Master data

Symbol
WF00MCK197
Date created
2021-03-07
Index level
High watermark
103.6

Trader

nomarci
Registered since 2021-03-07
