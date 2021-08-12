See all wikifolios
MontSacre

MonsieurSacre

Performance

  • +1.3 %
    since 2021-08-11
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.1 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.61×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

This portfolio is based on my investment strategy to outperform the market!

60% Future. Growth Stocks with huge potential (E-Commerce, Payment, AI, Health, Cyber Security and Cloud)
40% Base, Cashflow and Hedge show more
Master data

Symbol
WF00MNTSCR
Date created
2021-08-11
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

MonsieurSacre
Registered since 2021-08-11
Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis

