Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Smart Money and Modern Payment

HansPeter123

Last Login: 06/06/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

+3.1%
since 05/09/2022
-2.0%
1 Year
+3.0%
Ø-Perf. per year
-28.1%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
393 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX Schwerpunkt „Tech and Finance“ Ziel ist es an Finanzunternehmen und Zahlungsdienstleister zu profitieren. Aus diesem Grund liegt ein hohes Risiko auf Spitzenreiter der Tech Branche und großen Kapital und Holding Gesellschaften. Antizipiert wird außerdem an moderner „Payment-Technology“ und Zahlungsmittel. XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00MP2022

Date created

05/09/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

107.4

Investment Universe

