R0AD 2 CAYMAN S

BurrenWaffet

Performance

  • -0.2 %
    since 2021-10-06
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -1.9 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Kaufen, wenn es am Tiefpunkt ist. Verkaufen, wenn es am Hochpunkt ist. Nur sichere Einzelaktien, wie beispielsweise Gamestop, AMC und Blackberry. ETFs sind eine gute Anlage für Anfänger (=noobs), aber nichts für mich. show more
Master data

Symbol
WF00R2PCMS
Date created
2021-10-06
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

BurrenWaffet
Registered since 2021-10-05
