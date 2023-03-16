Skip to content
Revenge of the Techies

EclipseCapital

Last Login: 03/16/2023

+12.5%
since 01/12/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-8.0%
Max loss
0.77
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

8%
Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

The "Revenge of the Techies"-Wikifolio is a focused portfolio of cutting-edge technology companies, designed to provide long-term growth and stability for you. Our team of experienced technology and financial professionals carefully selects each investment opportunity from emerging and established technology companies to ensure optimal performance at a reasonable risk-level. With our fund you have the chance to profit from the expetionel growthrates of the technology sector while minimizing the risk with a wide spread. Our goal is to outperform standard products like the MSCI World ETF, but also to outperform certificates or funds that just copy the Nasdaq 100. To achive this, we begin by conducting extensive research on potential investments. We analyze economic indicators, industry trends, and the financial performance of individual companies to identify potential opportunities. And we look for any red flags that may indicate a poor investment opportunity. Once we've identified potential investments, we conduct due diligence to verify the information we've gathered. This includes reviewing financial statements, talking to management teams, and visiting company facilities. We then assess the potential risks associated with each opportunity and evaluate the company's management team, its competitive position, and its overall financial stability. Once we've completed our research, due diligence, and risk management, we make a decision on which investments to add to the fund. We consider how each investment will fit within the overall portfolio and how it will contribute to the fund's objectives. After new assets are added, we continuously monitor them and review their performance regularly. This allows us to make any necessary adjustments to the portfolio to ensure it remains aligned with our fund's objectives and risk tolerance. Join us in our mission to build wealth by investing in the most promising technology companies of today and tomorrow.

Master data

Symbol

WF00RMONEY

Date created

01/12/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

111.9

Investment Universe

