Stockfolio - Runners
Last Login: 2021-12-14
Performance
-2.0 %since 2021-12-10
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-2.7 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.65×Risk factor
Trading Idea
primary selection for buying
current price must be near the 52W high and is not allowed to be lower than 25% from 52W high
current price must be over 50 day moving average
price must have an positive price momentum
secondary selection
fair value targets mixed with analyst targets
altman z-score
piotroski score
market cap
primary sell rules
half position size is sold with a loss of 15%
full position size is sold with a loss of 30%
secondary sell rules
by technical market analysis
portfolio will be managed minimum once a month show more
Master data
Symbol
|WF00SF0RUN
Date created
|2021-12-10
|Index level
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2014-11-02