Stockfolio - Runners

TheManagement

Performance

  • -2.0 %
    since 2021-12-10
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -2.7 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.65×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

primary selection for buying
current price must be near the 52W high and is not allowed to be lower than 25% from 52W high
current price must be over 50 day moving average
price must have an positive price momentum

secondary selection
fair value targets mixed with analyst targets
altman z-score
piotroski score
market cap

primary sell rules
half position size is sold with a loss of 15%
full position size is sold with a loss of 30%

secondary sell rules
by technical market analysis

portfolio will be managed minimum once a month show more

Master data

Symbol
WF00SF0RUN
Date created
2021-12-10
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

TheManagement
Registered since 2014-11-02
