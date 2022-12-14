Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

SILVER TRAIN

DiegoGJ

Last Login: 12/14/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-1.0%
since 12/12/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-4.1%
Max loss
1.29
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Klassenbeste, ausgewählte Silberschürfer. Silber ist das einzige Edelmetall, das sowohl industriellen Nutzen als auch Geldwert hat. Dies wird das Jahrzehnt der Edelmetalle sein, und ausgewählte Silberunternehmen sind der beste Ansatz, um eine Position und ein Engagement in der PM-Branche richtig zuzuweisen.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00SLVTRN

Date created

12/12/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Intelligent Matrix Trend

Christian Jagd

+21.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordstern

Jörn Remus

+24.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

OnlyOneWorld

Wilfried Schopges

+12.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aschenputtell

Gerold Dukat

+12.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Substanz plus Soliditaet

Hardy Josef Hermann

+9.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

BaumbergMomentum

Uwe Jaennert

+16.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Globale Familienunternehmen

Matthias Kühr

+12.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

SmallCapGermany

Christian Ingerl

+6.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

US Best Choice

Hendrik Pfaffl

+14.8%
Ø-Perf. per year