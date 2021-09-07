Technology Narratives
Last Login: 2021-09-07
Performance
-
+1.6 %since 2021-08-22
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-1.7 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.69×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-08-27 at 01:05 pmUS2855121099Price EUR 120.820 0.1 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
The basic idea of this portfolio is to follow fundamental technological trends. These trends are characterised by both an excellent product and a very positive market sentiment regarding the product group. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF00TN2027
|
Date created
|2021-08-22
|Index level
|
High watermark
|101.3
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-08-22