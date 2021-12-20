ETF-Allokationsstrategie
Last Login: 2021-12-20
Performance
-
-1.9 %since 2021-12-17
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.4 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-12-17 at 09:27 amLU1900067601Price EUR 21.355 1.5 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Top Down Multi-Asset Allokationsportfolio mit Fokus auf Aktien inklusive Investitionsgradsteuerung über Kassequote. Umsetzung mittels kostengünstiger ETFs als Proxy für attraktive Branchen, Regionen und Investmentstile. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF00TTETF1
|
Date created
|2021-12-17
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-10-06