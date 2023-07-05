Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Statistik and more

ulli64

Last Login: 07/05/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.5%
since 06/13/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.4%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

19%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
22 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Das Wikifolio soll auf Basis von Statistik, zeitlichen Handelssystemen auf Aktien, Indizes, Währungen und Rohstoffen umgesetzt werden. Ziel ist es eine eine überdurchschnittliche Rendite zu erzielen. Investiert wird dabei in Aktien, ETFs oder in Hebelprodukte. Der Investitionsgrat kann von Null bis zur Vollinvestition sein.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00ULLI01

Date created

06/13/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.4

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Top 50 Community Aktien M

Christoph Scheuch

+8.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Cybersecurity Innovators

Dirk Althaus

+20.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Halbleiter Sektor

Zainab Hameed-Langer

+22.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Hedge

Ralph Markus Sonderhüsken

+17.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Lithium und Elektromobilitaet

Matthias Junk

+27.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Responsible Investing

Wolfgang Schwarz

+12.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Beauty

Peter Baier

+345.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

RS Handelssystem

Doris Beer

+8.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Bigplayer Zukunfttechnologien

Bernhard Derix

+17.6%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG