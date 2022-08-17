USA pur
+19.2%
since 06/29/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-6.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
20%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
48 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
In meinem Wikifolio wird nur in US Titel investiert. "Follow the money" ist meine Devise. Das Geld ist in den USA und dort gibt es die besten Anlage-Möglichkeiten. Anlageschwerpunkt sind US Tech Unternehmen. Das ist ein sehr aktiv gehandeltes Depot dem aber auch langfristige Investments beigemischt sind.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF00USAPUR
Date created
06/29/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
119.1