US Quality REITs
Last Login: 2021-02-24
Performance
-
+0.6 %since 2021-02-23
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.6 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.72×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-02-23 at 04:41 pmUS29472R1086Price EUR 51.500 8.0 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
US REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) are a perfect way to diversify your portfolio. They have generally a high dividend yield. The share prices can be volatile, however in the long run the development of share prices and the regular dividend income can be very rewarding. The objective of this portfolio is to have a balanced REIT portfolio with high quality companies. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF00USREIT
|
Date created
|2021-02-23
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-02-21