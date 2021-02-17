Momentum meets Longterm n Water
Performance
-1.5 %since 2021-02-14
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-1.0 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.62×Risk factor
Buy 2021-02-15 at 02:24 pmFR0010524777Price EUR 44.895 6.2 %
Trading Idea
This wikifolio intends to ride on strong trends and invest in well performing stocks of the recent past (momentum approach), while also investing a varying part of its overall budget into long-term trends (especially water supply).
This Wikifolio is not intended for the risk-averse investor. Even though the idea is to achieve a high long-term performance, high volatility should be expected by the investor. show more
Master data
Symbol
|WF00WIBEAN
Date created
|2021-02-14
|Index level
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-02-14
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis