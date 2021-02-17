See all wikifolios
Momentum meets Longterm n Water

TradeOnCaffein

Performance

  • -1.5 %
    since 2021-02-14
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -1.0 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.62×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

This wikifolio intends to ride on strong trends and invest in well performing stocks of the recent past (momentum approach), while also investing a varying part of its overall budget into long-term trends (especially water supply).

This Wikifolio is not intended for the risk-averse investor. Even though the idea is to achieve a high long-term performance, high volatility should be expected by the investor. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF00WIBEAN
Date created
2021-02-14
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

TradeOnCaffein
Registered since 2021-02-14
Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

