See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

USnewcomer

windmill

Performance

  • -2.3 %
    since 2021-02-19
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.9 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio, the performance-chart and sustainability-score please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Pennystocks mit guter Renditeaussicht.
Kurz-, Mittel-, und langfristige Investitionen
Pennystocks die kurz vor einem Ausbruch nach oben stehen.
Keine Schrottfirmen!
Ich gehe von einem Ausbruch der Pennystocks in 1-12 Monaten aus. Nach einem Ausbruch verkaufe ich die Hälfte der Aktien um das ursprüngliche Investment wieder zurückzubekommen.
Da es sich um zukunftsträchtige Unternehmen handelt, erwarte ich, dass die übrigen Aktien sich in den nächsten Jahren mehr als verdoppeln.
Ich besitze alle dieser Aktien in meinem persönlichen Depot.

Pennystocks with good yield prospects.
Short-, medium- and long-term investments
Penny stocks that are on the verge of an upward breakout.
No junk companies!
I expect a breakout of the pennystocks in 1-12 months. After a breakout I sell half of the shares to get back the original investment.
Since these are promising companies, I expect the remaining stocks to more than double in value over the next few years.
I own all of these shares in my personal portfolio. show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WF00WMUSPS
Date created
2021-02-19
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

windmill
Registered since 2021-02-19
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios