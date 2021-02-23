USnewcomer

Trading Idea

Pennystocks mit guter Renditeaussicht.

Kurz-, Mittel-, und langfristige Investitionen

Pennystocks die kurz vor einem Ausbruch nach oben stehen.

Keine Schrottfirmen!

Ich gehe von einem Ausbruch der Pennystocks in 1-12 Monaten aus. Nach einem Ausbruch verkaufe ich die Hälfte der Aktien um das ursprüngliche Investment wieder zurückzubekommen.

Da es sich um zukunftsträchtige Unternehmen handelt, erwarte ich, dass die übrigen Aktien sich in den nächsten Jahren mehr als verdoppeln.

Ich besitze alle dieser Aktien in meinem persönlichen Depot.



Pennystocks with good yield prospects.

Short-, medium- and long-term investments

Penny stocks that are on the verge of an upward breakout.

No junk companies!

I expect a breakout of the pennystocks in 1-12 months. After a breakout I sell half of the shares to get back the original investment.

Since these are promising companies, I expect the remaining stocks to more than double in value over the next few years.

I own all of these shares in my personal portfolio. show more

This content is not available in the current language.