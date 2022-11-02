Register
KSC-Pantoffelstrategie

Klaus Schiller

 | tmaster89

Last Login: 11/02/2022

+0.8%
since 10/27/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.7%
Max loss
0.23
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Das Wikifolio bildet die Pantoffel-Strategie (50% Cash 50% Aktien). Monatlich wird ein Rebalancing ausgeführt, wenn eine Komponente die 60% Grenze erreicht hat. Bei entsprechenden Zinsumfeld kann ein Teil der Cash-Komponente in kurzfristigen Anleihen (1-3 Jahre) angelegt werden. Die Prüfung auf Rebalancing erfolgt jeweils zum Monatsanfang.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF010KSC04

Date created

10/27/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.8

Investment Universe

