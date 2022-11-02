KSC-Pantoffelstrategie
+0.8%
since 10/27/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.7%
Max loss
0.23
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
6 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Das Wikifolio bildet die Pantoffel-Strategie (50% Cash 50% Aktien). Monatlich wird ein Rebalancing ausgeführt, wenn eine Komponente die 60% Grenze erreicht hat. Bei entsprechenden Zinsumfeld kann ein Teil der Cash-Komponente in kurzfristigen Anleihen (1-3 Jahre) angelegt werden. Die Prüfung auf Rebalancing erfolgt jeweils zum Monatsanfang.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF010KSC04
Date created
10/27/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.8