Austrian Equity

LukasDober

Last Login: 08/21/2023

+135.8%
since 12/23/2014
+10.3%
Ø-Perf. per year
-7.4%
Performance (1yr)
23.7%
Volatility (1yr)
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

wikifolio certificate

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3,163 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Dividendenstarke konservativer Aktienmix aus Österreich Langfristige Investitionsstrategie und kontinuierliche Reinvestition der Dividenden Passiver Investitionsansatz und Beschränkung auf nationalen Markt. Benchmark ist den Referenzindex ATX zu schlagen

Master data

Symbol

WF0AF10234

Date created

12/23/2014

Index level

-

High watermark

238.1

Investment Universe

