Baumann European Fund

BBaumann

Performance

  • -0.8 %
    since 2021-11-11
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -1.0 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.81×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

The Baumann European Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing in European equities and delivering a higher gross return than its benchmark index Stoxx 600. The fund strictly follows the investment rules and criteria set-up to achieve absolute returns at moderate risk. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF0BB07BGH
Date created
2021-11-11
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

BBaumann
Registered since 2015-08-18
