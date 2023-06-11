Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Pure Biotech

BlueTycoon

Last Login: 06/11/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.1%
since 06/09/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.1%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Das Wikifolio investiert ausschließlich in Werte der Biotech- bzw. Pharmaindustrie. Das Spektrum reicht von risikoarmen Longpositionen aus dem Big-Pharma-Bereich bis zu hochspekulativen Catalyst-Plays.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0BIOTEKK

Date created

06/09/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Special Investments 1

Ingo Reeps

+13.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Robotics, Automation, Smart Home

Manuel Bauer

+15.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Global Champions

Christian Thiel

+12.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Hedge

Ralph Markus Sonderhüsken

+17.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

€uro am Sonntag Offensiv

Stephan Bauer

+5.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum

Martin Winter

+11.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nasdaq100-Werte mit rel. Stärke

Stefan Vogdt

+14.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Situations

Christian Scheid

+11.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

TREND-SURFER

Torsten Maus

+9.0%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG