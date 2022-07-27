LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

DiviRocks

WaldemarJustus

Last Login: 07/27/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+1.3%
since 07/25/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.5%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

DiviRocks Unser Wikifolio "DivRocks" ist für Dividenden-Fans. Wir haben hier nur Unternehmen ausgewählt, die schon lange auf dem Markt sind. Börsencrashs und Wirtschaftskrisen getrotzt und ihre Ausschüttungen über Jahrzehnte hinweg weiter erhöht haben. Das Wikifolio beinhaltet Unternehmen aus aller Welt. Das Anlagehorizont ist langfristig.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0DVJC999

Date created

07/25/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.4

Decision making

Fundamental analysis

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Trendfolge nach Levy

Florian Schneider

+16.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+13.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Techwerte Invest

Alexander Görzen

+73.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

StarkeHand

Ralf Scherer

+28.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Mitteldeutschland-Invest

Friedrich Franke

+14.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordamerika ETF und Einzelwerte

Thomas Steih

+19.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Qualität, angelehnt an Susan Levermann

Stephan Pflug

+17.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Investmentideen

Thomas Schreyer

+22.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trends and more

Markus Raible

+20.4%
Ø-Perf. per year