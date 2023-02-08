Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Easy Cashflow

Nitrodividende

Last Login: 02/08/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.1%
since 01/31/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.2%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
8 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

In diesem Wikifolio werde ich ein hohes Focus auf Cashflow setzen. Ich werde versuchen den Markt mit hoch Dividenden Zahlern zu schlagen, auch wenn diese oft Unternehmen sind die ein belastetes Geschäftsmodel haben.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0EASYCSH

Date created

01/31/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Carpe diem Aktientrading

Dirk Middendorf

+17.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfollowing Deutschland

Christoph Klar

+11.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Global Brands

Martin Fischbach

+11.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trends and more

Markus Raible

+18.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Qualität, angelehnt an Susan Levermann

Stephan Pflug

+16.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Minus Sinus Value Select

Christoph Neemann

+17.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

SmallCapGermany

Christian Ingerl

+7.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

PPinvest Searching Alpha

Paul Pleus

+20.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Wasser - Rohstoff der Zukunft

Stefan Krick

+7.7%
Ø-Perf. per year