Easy Cashflow
+0.1%
since 01/31/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.2%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
8 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
In diesem Wikifolio werde ich ein hohes Focus auf Cashflow setzen. Ich werde versuchen den Markt mit hoch Dividenden Zahlern zu schlagen, auch wenn diese oft Unternehmen sind die ein belastetes Geschäftsmodel haben.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF0EASYCSH
Date created
01/31/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0