ETF-Marktkap

kapilo

Performance

  • -0.6 %
    since 2021-11-19
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -7.3 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Nachbildung meines Marktkapitalisierten ETF Depots
Es handelt sich um die Werte:
S&P 500 ETF (WKN: A0YEDG) Depotanteil: 55%
MSCI World (WKN: A12ATG) Depotanteil: 20%
Europe Small 200 (WKN: A0D8QZ) Depotanteil: 7%
S&P SmallCap 600 (WKN: A0Q1YY) Depotanteil: 10%
MSCI Emerging Markets (WKN: A111X9) Depotanteil: 8%

Jährlich wird ein rebalance durchgeführt, um die Depotanteile wieder richtig zu gewichten.
Master data

Symbol
WF0ETFMKAP
Date created
2021-11-19
Index level
High watermark
100.4

kapilo
Registered since 2017-04-26
