ETF-Marktkap

Performance
-
-0.6 %since 2021-11-19
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-7.3 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-11-19 at 08:54 pmIE00B5BMR087Price EUR 424.290 52.2 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Nachbildung meines Marktkapitalisierten ETF Depots
Es handelt sich um die Werte:
S&P 500 ETF (WKN: A0YEDG) Depotanteil: 55%
MSCI World (WKN: A12ATG) Depotanteil: 20%
Europe Small 200 (WKN: A0D8QZ) Depotanteil: 7%
S&P SmallCap 600 (WKN: A0Q1YY) Depotanteil: 10%
MSCI Emerging Markets (WKN: A111X9) Depotanteil: 8%
Jährlich wird ein rebalance durchgeführt, um die Depotanteile wieder richtig zu gewichten.
Master data
Symbol
|WF0ETFMKAP
Date created
|2021-11-19
|Index level
High watermark
|100.4
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2017-04-26