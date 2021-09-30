See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

European Mid- and Smallcpas

ChingChing

Performance

  • -1.7 %
    since 2021-05-22
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -7.6 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.75×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

In this Wikifolio I focus on European mid- and small size companies. The strategy is a buy and hold and check one where generally I try to keep the portfolio stable but shift it if new interesting possibilities arise. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF0EUMSCAP
Date created
2021-05-22
Index level
High watermark
103.3

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

ChingChing
Registered since 2019-11-03
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios