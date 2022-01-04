Evil Holdings
Last Login: 2022-01-04
Performance
-
+2.8 %since 2021-12-28
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.7 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-12-28 at 09:40 amUS30161N1019Price EUR 48.640 10.0 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
The goal of this portfolio is to provide exceptional above-average returns while picking as little stocks as necessary and still maintaining a relatively risk-averse level of diversification.
Generally, the portfolio aims to include "evil" stocks such as defence contractors, alcohol & tobacco producers, oil producers and nuclear power firms. show more
Generally, the portfolio aims to include "evil" stocks such as defence contractors, alcohol & tobacco producers, oil producers and nuclear power firms. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF0EVILETF
|
Date created
|2021-12-28
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.1
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-12-07