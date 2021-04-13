See all wikifolios
Flex Duration

Raptor

Performance

  • -9.2 %
    since 2019-11-28
  • -4.6 %
    1 Year
  • -6.8 %
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -13.9 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

The Flex Duration fund is a total return bond fund that can go long o short duration depending on market condition. Treasury or Bund are the instrument used to implement the strategy, this strategy give the possibility of consistent performance indipendtly of the size of the fund show more

Master data

Symbol
WF0FLEXDUR
Date created
2019-11-28
Index level
High watermark
91.3

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Raptor
Registered since 2019-11-22
Decision making

  • Technical analysis

