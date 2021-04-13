Flex Duration
Last Login: 2021-04-13
Performance
-
-9.2 %since 2019-11-28
-
-4.6 %1 Year
-
-6.8 %Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-13.9 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-04-12 at 12:28 pmFR0010869578Price EUR 27.326 49.9 %
-
Sell 2019-12-04 at 12:53 pmFR0010869578Price EUR 28.538 37.6 %
Trading Idea
The Flex Duration fund is a total return bond fund that can go long o short duration depending on market condition. Treasury or Bund are the instrument used to implement the strategy, this strategy give the possibility of consistent performance indipendtly of the size of the fund show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF0FLEXDUR
|
Date created
|2019-11-28
|Index level
|
High watermark
|91.3
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2019-11-22
Decision making
- Technical analysis