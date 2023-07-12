Skip to content
High ROIC Champions

AlexanderTonn

Last Login: 07/12/2023

+1.7%
since 07/05/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.7%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
7 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Mein Ansatz konzentriert sich auf Unternehmen mit starkem Return on invested Capital (ROIC) sowie nachhaltigen Umsatzwachstum, vom Small Cap bis hin zum Large Cap. Im Herzen attraktiver Branchen identifiziere ich solide Anlagechancen, um langfristigen Wert zu schaffen.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0I4N6V8S

Date created

07/05/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

