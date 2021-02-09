See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Performante Wikifolios Vol.2

TradingMark

Performance

  • +5.2 %
    since 2021-02-08
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.4 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio, the performance-chart and sustainability-score please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Ziel des Wikifolios: Auffinden von (möglichst) langfristig performanten Wikifolios und zusammenfassen in einem DACH Wikifolio.
Auswahlkriterien: Langfristig gute Performance, sowohl langfristig als auch kurzfristige betrachtet und Risikostreuung.
show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WF0IN912H0
Date created
2021-02-08
Index level

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).

Trader

TradingMark
Registered since 2015-09-16
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios