LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

JDK IV - Global Real Estate

jokobe92

Last Login: 06/08/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+1.6%
since 05/19/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-3.9%
Max loss
0.73
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
20 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Der JDK IV - Global Real Estate investiert aussschliesslich in Immobilienfirmen. Der geographische Raum wird dabei nicht eingeschränkt. Der Fonds investiert dabei in Immobilienfirmen aller Grössen (von Small bis Large Caps). Ziel ist es, im Vergleich zum MSCI Global Real Estate Überrenditen zu erzielen.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0JDKIVRE

Date created

05/19/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.9

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

It´s the brand stupid!

Philipp Haas

+12.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Green Energy Megatrend

Rainer Steinmetz

+21.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Goldesel-Investing

Michael Flender

+10.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Dividende und Eigenkapital Deutschland

Holger Degener

+15.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Marktsentiment

Florian Bub

+11.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Carpe diem Aktientrading

Dirk Middendorf

+17.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tradingchancen deutsche Aktien

Joachim Köngeter

+10.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Katjuscha Research Aktientrading

Maik Geschke

+16.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Zinsfuß

Stefan Heizmann

+17.4%
Ø-Perf. per year