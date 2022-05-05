LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

LinusBFS22

Linus Rall

 | Limmo2000

Last Login: 05/05/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.3%
since 04/29/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.3%
Max loss
0.53
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
5 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Auf einer Skala von 1 bis Over-performance wird das ne 10. Safe. Also wer das liest ist 1. komisch weil wtf warum liest man das. Und 2. der hat dann schon verloren. Liebe Grüße an den Bären in Frankfurt

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0LIBFS22

Date created

04/29/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Decision making

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

BaumbergTrading

Uwe Jaennert

+15.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Riu Trading

Walter Peters

+19.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Roboter & Künstliche Intelligenz

Vladimir Geist

+15.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Hedge

Ralph Markus Sonderhüsken

+20.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Calvet Research Bewertung&Trends

David Hauck

+16.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

SmallCapGermany

Christian Ingerl

+8.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum

Martin Winter

+12.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Bigplayer Zukunfttechnologien

Bernhard Derix

+19.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Marktsentiment

Florian Bub

+11.1%
Ø-Perf. per year