Ljubav

carpcapital

Last Login: 07/27/2023

blank

-4.6%
since 5/22/2023
-4.5%
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-21.7%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

wikifolio certificate

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

8%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
65 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Portfolio in dem ich meine Growth Werte testen werde. Auswahl nach Informationen die aus Podcasts, Newslettern und dem Lesen von Warren Buffetts Buch "Das Leben ist wie ein Schneeball" entstanden sind

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0LJUBAV8

Date created

05/22/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

103.6

Investment Universe

blank

