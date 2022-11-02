200 Day SMA Strategy US x3
+1.9%
since 10/24/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.2%
Max loss
0.34
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
9 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
RISK ON:When the S&P 500 is above its 200-Day SMA, an investment in a daily leveraged ETF (factor 3) tracking the S&P 500 is aspired. RISK OFF:When the S&P 500 is under its 200-Day SMA, an investment in US Treasuries 7-10 years is aspired, to reduce risk.
Master data
Symbol
WF0LRSUSX3
Date created
10/24/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
101.0