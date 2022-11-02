Register
200 Day SMA Strategy US x3

Statistician

Last Login: 11/02/2022

+1.9%
since 10/24/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.2%
Max loss
0.34
Risk factor

RISK ON:When the S&P 500 is above its 200-Day SMA, an investment in a daily leveraged ETF (factor 3) tracking the S&P 500 is aspired. RISK OFF:When the S&P 500 is under its 200-Day SMA, an investment in US Treasuries 7-10 years is aspired, to reduce risk.

Master data

Symbol

WF0LRSUSX3

Date created

10/24/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

101.0

Investment Universe

