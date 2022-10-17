Cashmaker Value Investing
-0.7%
since 10/14/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.8%
Max loss
0.41
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
Cash and Value is the Key for investing of this global Portfolio. Follow, share and invest for your own benefit. The Strategy is to outperform the market, select and combine companies with value for a long term investment. Stock selection without AMAFANT big player (Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon, Nvidia, Tesla).
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF0MRNBKWS
Date created
10/14/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0