Cashmaker Value Investing

Last Login: 10/17/2022

-0.7%
since 10/14/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.8%
Max loss
0.41
Risk factor

Portfolio

Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Cash and Value is the Key for investing of this global Portfolio. Follow, share and invest for your own benefit. The Strategy is to outperform the market, select and combine companies with value for a long term investment. Stock selection without AMAFANT big player (Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon, Nvidia, Tesla).

Master data

Symbol

WF0MRNBKWS

Date created

10/14/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

