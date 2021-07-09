See all wikifolios
Passives Wachstum Value Focus

nucag

Performance

  • +2.1 %
    since 2021-07-09
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.9 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.55×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Thia portfolio should invest in growth and quality stocks.
The ideas of focus investing, buy and hold, value investing and growth investing should apply here.

For risk reducing the investments should be globaly diversified.
Most important conditions to buy a stock should be the P/E ratio, low debt, past growth, quality, and book value.
The investments should be long lasting. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF0PASSIVE
Date created
2021-07-09
Index level
High watermark
100.1

nucag
Registered since 2021-07-08
