LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Perche en Class Trendinvestments

Matthias Graf

 | MatG

Last Login: 08/08/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+1.5%
since 07/25/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.7%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
13 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Das wikifolio bildet weltweit Trendinvstements ab die sich an aktuellen wirtschaftlichen, politischen und gesellschaftlichen Entwicklungen abzeichnen. Grundlage ist eine Kombination aus Value Investing und Growth Aktien die sich im aktuellen Marktumfeld als bedeutende Anbieter heraustellen.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0PEC2022

Date created

07/25/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

101.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Dividende und Eigenkapital Deutschland

Holger Degener

+14.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Global Brands

Martin Fischbach

+11.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top 100 Community Aktien M

Christoph Scheuch

+12.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordstern

Jörn Remus

+25.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Dipp&Whipp

Stefan Quast

+16.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Zinsfuß

Stefan Heizmann

+16.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

AA+ Master-Trading ohne Hebel

Axel Albietz

+14.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

eMobility Brennstoffzelle & H2

Harald Betz

+8.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

riemes

Daniel Issing

+21.1%
Ø-Perf. per year