See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

swingtrade tech and bio

SimonZ

Performance

  • +1.1 %
    since 2021-05-28
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.5 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.81×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

I will be using opportunities on daily basis, using trends and holding the titles for few hours until max. 2 weeks.
My focus is on tec and biotec stocks, I will be mixing crypto-titles in to a max of 10%.

The company/market size doesn´t matter, there will be small caps included as well as big players.
No focus on specific regions (US, Asia and Europe). show more

Master data

Symbol
WF0RCKTXXX
Date created
2021-05-28
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

SimonZ
Registered since 2021-04-08
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios