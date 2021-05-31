swingtrade tech and bio
Last Login: 2021-05-31
Performance
-
+1.1 %since 2021-05-28
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.5 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.81×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsComment 2021-05-31 at 09:27 am
-
Buy 2021-05-31 at 09:26 amUS1925761066Price EUR 30.800 6.1 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
I will be using opportunities on daily basis, using trends and holding the titles for few hours until max. 2 weeks.
My focus is on tec and biotec stocks, I will be mixing crypto-titles in to a max of 10%.
The company/market size doesn´t matter, there will be small caps included as well as big players.
No focus on specific regions (US, Asia and Europe). show more
My focus is on tec and biotec stocks, I will be mixing crypto-titles in to a max of 10%.
The company/market size doesn´t matter, there will be small caps included as well as big players.
No focus on specific regions (US, Asia and Europe). show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF0RCKTXXX
|
Date created
|2021-05-28
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-04-08