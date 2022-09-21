Register
Small Caps 40

SalvaTF

Last Login: 09/21/2022

+0.7%
since 09/19/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.5%
Max loss
0.68
Risk factor

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

20%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
2 / 10 Reservations
EUR 3,500 / 2,500 Reserved capital
In this wikifolio, the focus will be on small caps, mostly from the united states and Europe. I already have around 60 stocks in my watchlist and i will select at max 40 stocks for this wikifolio. My wtachlist consists of stock in region like, Gas, Solar, LNG, Bioscience, Semiconductor and cybersecurity with some niche companies. Of course, investing in small caps is always a risk, that's why i try to find companies with good products/idea. Example: For bioscience companies, itry to check out their pipeline and they should have at least 3-4 products in phase 1, better if some in phase 2. Depending on how fast i finish today/tomorrow my watchlist, i will decide to buy the first probably around 20-30 stocks this week. If you maybe found an interesting small caps which could fit this wikifolio, let me know.

Master data

Symbol

WF0SMALL40

Date created

09/19/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

