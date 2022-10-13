Register
Global Small-Midcap Select

SmallMidCapHunt

Last Login: 10/13/2022

-0.4%
since 10/12/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.9%
Max loss
0.67
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Das Wikifolio soll aus maximal 20 Aktien bestehen, mit einem Fokus auf globalen Small- und Midcaps. Das Portfolio wird aufgrund eines Bottom-Up Investmentprozesses zusammengestellt. Gegenstand der Unternehmensanalyse ist unter anderem das Geschäftsmodell, das Management und eine Finanzanalyse. Integraler Bestandteil jeder Analyse ist die Modellierung des Unternehmenswertes in einem DCF.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0SMIDSEL

Date created

10/12/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

