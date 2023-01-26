European Solar Energy Leaders
-0.1%
since 01/25/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.3%
Max loss
0.38
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Das Wikifolio konzentriert sich auf europäische Energieunternehmen, die Solarenergie Projekte entwickeln und Solarparks besitzen und vermarkten. Dabei wird auf eine solide Kapitalbasis und eine aussichtsreiche Zukunftsperspektive geachtet.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF0SOLAREU
Date created
01/25/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0