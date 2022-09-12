Register
SPC Vorentscheidung 2022

henrydatei

Last Login: 09/12/2022

-5.3%
since 06/18/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-10.3%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
87 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Long und Short Positionen der Stock Pitch Competition 2022 der IG Börse Dresden am 18. Juni 2022. Schauen wir mal, wie gut die Prognosen der Teilnehmer stimmen. Prognosen: Long: Constellation Software Inc. +26% in den nächsten 6-12 Monaten Short: freenet AG -24% in den nächsten 6-12 Monaten Long: Vulcan Energy Vervielfachung in dem nächsten Jahren Short: Airbnb Long: Palantir Technologies +20% Short: GameStop -50% Long: Uniper SE +58% bis Ende 2023 Short: Illinois Tool Works Inc. -32% bis Mitte 2023

Master data

Symbol

WF0SPC2022

Date created

06/18/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

102.8

Investment Universe

