MegatrendGrowth

GrowthStatiker

Performance

  • -1.8 %
    since 2021-12-22
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Ich möchte langfristig beweisen, dass man mit einem Megatrend Folgestrategie Investment-Ansatz den Gesamtmarkt nachhaltig outperformen kann. Es werden bewusst höhere Risiken eingegangen. Es wird eine maximale Beimischung von 10% zum einer ausgewogenen Buy & Hold Strategie empfohlen.

Strategie:
- 60% Gehebelt 3x Long/Short in Index (Nasdaq 100, Dax40,...) Wochen/Monate
- 20% Krypto Swingtrading Wochen/Monate
- 20% Stockpicking von Tenbagger Monate/ Jahre show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WF0TD440ID
Date created
2021-12-22
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Trader

GrowthStatiker
Registered since 2020-08-31
