MegatrendGrowth
Performance
-1.8 %since 2021-12-22
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-Maximum loss (to date)
-Risk factor
Recent eventsNo comments available
Buy 2021-12-22 at 06:56 pmIE00BLRPRL42Price EUR 206.420 42.1 %
Sell 2021-12-22 at 12:04 pmUS69608A1088Price EUR 16.640 6.8 %
Trading Idea
Ich möchte langfristig beweisen, dass man mit einem Megatrend Folgestrategie Investment-Ansatz den Gesamtmarkt nachhaltig outperformen kann. Es werden bewusst höhere Risiken eingegangen. Es wird eine maximale Beimischung von 10% zum einer ausgewogenen Buy & Hold Strategie empfohlen.
Strategie:
- 60% Gehebelt 3x Long/Short in Index (Nasdaq 100, Dax40,...) Wochen/Monate
- 20% Krypto Swingtrading Wochen/Monate
- 20% Stockpicking von Tenbagger Monate/ Jahre
Master data
Symbol
|WF0TD440ID
Date created
|2021-12-22
|Index level
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2020-08-31